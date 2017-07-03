Man who inspired ALS Ice Bucket Challenge back in hospital

BOSTON, Mass. (NBC News) — The originator of the famous ice bucket challenge, Pete Frates, is back in the hospital and still alive despite a false report otherwise.

Frates, who raised millions for Lou Gehrig’s disease research, tweeted a video Monday showing him in a hospital bed as the Pearl Jam song “Alive” plays in the background.

The tweet came after journalist Mike Barnicle had incorrectly tweeted that Frates had passed away.

He later said a family friend had given him bad information and he was “doubly wrong to tweet it.”

Frates’ mother Nancy shared a post on Sunday to the Team FrateTrain Facebook page asking that supporters keep Frates in their prayers while he battles “this ALS like a superhero.”