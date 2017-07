Brunswick, GA (WSAV) – An off duty police officer intervened in a domestic dispute on Monday night. The Brunswick policeman, Aldrid Spaulding III, found a man stabbing a woman outside an apartment complex. The man with the knife, David Leon Bell, was shot and killed by the officer. The stabbing victim, Erica Williams, is recovering and is in stable condition.

The G.B.I. is handling the investigaiton.