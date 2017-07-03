MammaPrint personalized genomic testing

A molecular test could help identify breast cancer patients with the lowest risk of dying from the disease.

Mamma Print based on gene research pinpoints an ultralow risk tumor.

If the genes are active it indicates an aggressive tumor with a high risk of spreading to a new part of the body.

If the genes are calm, then it’s a slowly growing tumor with a low risk of metastasis.

Based on this, treatment can be customized for each patient.

Doctors look at the genes activity the moment the breast tumor is diagnosed.

It predicts if there’s a risk of metastasis elsewhere in the body later own.

Researchers say mamma print is useful because if you have a small tumor you might think chemotherapy is not necessary.

If they judge from the gene pattern that it actually is aggressive a woman can then benefit from having chemotherapy.

Advertisement