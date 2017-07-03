Florida woman, newborn recovering from lightning strike

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
[Source: NBC2]

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) – A woman who was struck by lightning while she was pregnant remains in intensive care at a Florida hospital where her newborn also is being treated.

NBC2 reports 26-year-old Meghan Davidson was just seven days from her due date when she was struck in the head by a lightning bolt on Thursday while walking with her mother outside her home in Fort Myers.

The television station reports doctors later delivered baby Owen, whose condition wasn’t available.

The congregation at McGregor Baptist Church held a prayer vigil for Davidson, who has two other children, on Sunday. Church member Carol Bridges tells the station that Davidson has shown signs of improvement.

No further details were immediately available.

