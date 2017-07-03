Family encourages firework safety after daughter suffers injury

AURORA, Colo. (KUSA) — One family in Colorado are advising people to be careful over fourth of July after their daughter was burned by an exploding firework.

Hailey Sexson was celebrating the holiday with her family last year when a faulty firework exploded near her.

She received second and third-degree burns on her arm and neck and even had some shrapnel in her eye. Hailey was treated at the Children’s Hospital Colorado Burn Center in Aurora for physical pain and more.

Brad Jackson, a psychologist at the Burn Center, said his role in Hailey’s treatment is to help with her anxiety from the accident and to build her confidence when it comes to talking about it.

“People always ask what happened,” said Sexson.

Both she and her mom said the lasting effects of the celebration are the reason why they are speaking of it now.

Read more here.