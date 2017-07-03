Estill Police seek help to locate 3 men; possibly armed, dangerous

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – The Estill Police Department requests the public’s assistance in locating three subjects.

Marris Gant, 5’6” and 145 lbs., is wanted for charges of strong arm robbery and is considered armed and dangerous.

Devin White, 5’4” and 150 lbs., is wanted for charges of strong arm robbery and is considered armed and dangerous. Police say he worked with Gant to assault a victim while stealing a firearm. The victim did suffer bodily injury.

Damaian A. Duncan, 6’1” and 185 lbs., is wanted for charges of vandalism, larceny and trespassing. Police say he has been known to be hostile to law enforcement and may possess a firearm.

Do not attempt to approach these individuals.

If you have any information on these individuals, contact the Estill Police Department at Hampton County Dispatch at 803-943-9261 or 911; or call the Estill Police Department at 803-625-3699 during their office hours 8 a.m.-4 p.m.