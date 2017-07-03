Estill Police seek help to locate 3 men; possibly armed, dangerous

By Published: Updated:

 

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C.  (WSAV) – The Estill Police Department requests the public’s assistance in locating three subjects.

Marris Gant, 5’6” and 145 lbs., is wanted for charges of strong arm robbery and is considered armed and dangerous.

Marris Gant

 

Devin White, 5’4” and 150 lbs., is wanted for charges of strong arm robbery and is considered armed and dangerous. Police say he worked with Gant to assault a victim while stealing a firearm. The victim did suffer bodily injury.

Devin White

 

Damaian A. Duncan, 6’1” and 185 lbs., is wanted for charges of vandalism, larceny and trespassing. Police say he has been known to be hostile to law enforcement and may possess a firearm.

Do not attempt to approach these individuals.

If you have any information on these individuals, contact the Estill Police Department  at Hampton County Dispatch at 803-943-9261 or 911; or call the Estill Police Department at 803-625-3699 during their office hours 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s