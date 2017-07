COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (NBC News) – A woman in drove her SUV into the swimming pool at Cheyenne Mountain Resort in Colorado Springs this morning.

According to police, the woman in her seventies drove the vehicle up a hill and through a fence before landing in the pool.

At least two people jumped in to help her get out.

Police say she isn’t injured, but she was taken to the hospital as a precaution. The SUV is likely totaled.

Workers had to drain the pool before lifting out the SUV with a crane.