Children’s Museum Hosting Splash Fest 2017

SAVANNAH, GA – July 3, 2016 –Savannah Children’s Museum will present Splash Fest, the annual summer event to cool down and have fun while learning about Savannah’s coast and marine life. The festival will be held on Saturday, July 22nd from 9 am to 2pm at Savannah Children’s Museum, 655 Louisville Rd., Savannah, GA 31401.

Event guests can see and learn about Terrapin turtles from Armstrong University, discover the many creatures that inhabit our waterways with the UGA Marine Education Center and Aquarium, and participate in programming to see why it’s important to keep the natural environment pollution free with Clean Coast. Visitors can share a photo from our “Under the Sea” Selfie Station, featuring fun costumes and props using #scmsplashfest.

“Splash Fest 2017 will give Savannah a chance to learn about many creatures that make a splash, why water is important for our bodies, and how we can protect our planet and conserve,” said Jessica Paterson, Savannah Children’s Museum Operations Supervisor. “The event offers a full day of fun for the entire family!”

Our Savannah Children’s Museum educators will also lead fun and interactive aquatic activities throughout the day. We also encourage guests to check out “Ships Ahoy,” Savannah Children’s Museum’s new STEAM-based nautical exhibit that teaches children about navigation, ship technology, and visual perspective.

Visitors are encouraged to stay hydrated and bring sun protection, as our Savannah Children’s Museum site is entirely outdoors. Snacks or a packed lunch are welcome and can be enjoyed on Sugar Beet Bluff, located directly outside of the Children’s Museum.

Admission to Splash Fest is included in the cost of regular admission to Savannah Children’s Museum, $7.50 for all guests 18 months and older. This event is free for Coastal Heritage Society members.

About Coastal Heritage Society

The mission of Coastal Heritage Society is to provide educational experiences to the public through the preservation and presentation of the historic cultural resources in Georgia and adjacent regions. Coastal Heritage Society is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation founded in 1975 which operates five historic museums including Georgia State Railroad Museum, Savannah Children’s Museum, Savannah History Museum, Old Fort Jackson and Pin Point Heritage Museum.