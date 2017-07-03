CEMA to conduct Emergency Warning Siren test

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) will conduct the monthly scheduled test of Chatham County’s Emergency Warning Siren System this week.

Residents will hear a one-minute emergency tone at noon Wednesday from the various sirens located throughout the county.

This monthly test is necessary to ensure that the Emergency Warning Siren System is functioning properly.

In the event of poor weather conditions such as rain or overcast weather, the siren test will be rescheduled.

To learn more about the Chatham County Emergency Warning Siren System, visit www.ChathamEmergency.org.