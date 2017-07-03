Calling All Former Boy Scouts Troop 157

30, years ago, boy scouts Troop 157 played a role in helping the Ronald McDonald House provide service to families. The troop held a food drive to help stock the pantry at Ronald McDonald House. Troop also made several visit to Pediatrics Ward at Memorial Hospital to read stories, make baskets and play games with the children.

Scout oath reminds a scout to help other people at all times. The former boy scouts of Troop 157 were excited about the opportunity to help the Ronald McDonald House. Once a scout always a scout. There are many opportunities to help others.

The following items will be collect for the house:

food( wrapped snacks / food that can be prepared), bottle water, individual drinks, clear laundry detergent, cleaning supplies, hand soap, household supplies, bar soap and towels, etc.

Former scouts and friends of Troop 157 are ask to please bring their donations to the Ronald McDonald House on Saturday, July 15, 2017 at 5:00 p.m.

Troop 157 were involved in numerous community activities from 1981-1988. The troop was chartered at time by Connors Temple Baptist Church . Bernard Johnson was scoutmaster; James Phoenix was assistant scoutmaster. Mr. Lawrence McCloud served a short time as assistant scoutmaster.