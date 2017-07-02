SCMPD investigates after man found dead in Savannah condo

SAVANNAH, Ga. – One man was found dead in a Savannah condo Sunday morning leading to another man’s arrest.

Savannah Chatham Metro Police were called to the 300 building of the Villas on the Green condominiums at 8:39 a.m. The condominiums are a part of the Southbound subdivision. Upon arrival police found one man dead. Another man was taken into custody and, police say, so far has been charged with aggravated assault.

Neighbors tell WSAV crime in Southbridge is unusual.

“I’ve never heard of crime over here. You’ve wouldn’t expect it over here,” neighbor Robert Bryan said “But it happens everywhere, could happen everywhere.”

Police say weapons were involved but would not given any specifics due to the ongoing investigation. Still neighbors are encouraged not to be wary.

“Right now the incident seems to be fairly contained. I mean we’ve got one person who is unfortunately deceased and we’ve got the other individual in custody,” SCMPD Sergeant Hiram Rivera said.

The names of the two men and their association with each other has not been released. WSAV will keep working on this case and bring you the latest information.