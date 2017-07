Before chasing her dream of becoming a meteorologist, Storm Team 3’s Ariella Scalese spent her days covered in chalk. Scalese was a competitive gymnast for 10 years, so she jumped at the opportunity to volunteer at the YMCA National Gymnastic competition, hosted by Islands YMCA.

Scalese volunteered at Opening Ceremonies on Thursday, then helped time balance beam routines each day of the competition.

Today is DAY 2 of the #YMCA National Gymnastics Competition. Good luck everyone!! @YMCAofCoastalGA pic.twitter.com/h2j1xSjoGn — Ariella ☂️Scalese (@WSAVariellas) July 1, 2017