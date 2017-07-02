Get the holiday started on River Street with music, food, and fun

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)– A beautiful holiday weekend brings many out to celebrate. The Savannah Water Front Association hosts the fifth annual Blues, Jazz, and Barbecue Festival.

The festival takes over River Street from Rousaki’s Plaza to Morell Park.

It includes live music from many different bands and artists around the country giving many a chance to put forth their best dance moves. Delightful barbecue that you can stick your teeth into. Numerous family oriented activities such as face painting, a corn hole tournament, football, and even a beach chair contest amongst other things.

This is the first year the Savannah Blues Festival includes 4th of July activities as well.

The main reason is to “Get folks to come out and bring blankets and lawn chairs. And enjoy all the live entertainment we have going on in Morell Park and as well as Rousaki’s Plaza,” Victoria Smith, Executive Director of Savannah Water Front Association said.

Join the festival on Tuesday for the grand finale featuring a firework show at 9:30p.m.