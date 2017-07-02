Fatal crash kills four and injures family of five

By Published:

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) – Four people are dead after a fiery crash in Florida.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports that the driver of a 2002 Audi A4 ran a stop sign in Charlotte County early Sunday and crashed into an SUV driven by a Kentucky man. The Audi burst into flames.

The driver and three passengers in the Audi were declared dead at the scene. The Whitesburg, Kentucky, couple and three children in the SUV sustained minor injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol didn’t immediately release the names of the deceased. The investigating officer wasn’t sure if alcohol was a factor in the crash that happened at about 3:35 a.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s