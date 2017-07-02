Effingham County Deputies searching for man accused of striking officer with car

Effingham County — (WSAV)

Effingham County Deputies are searching for Frederick Neil Rushing. They say he sped away from deputies after being stopped for running a traffic signal. Authorities say Rushing, who appeared to be intoxicated, led deputies on a chase during which he struck a deputy with his vehicle.

Rushing crashed near the intersection of Highway 17 and Bluejay Road where he fled on foot. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black shorts and was barefoot. If you see Rushing or know his whereabouts, please contact the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office at 912-754-3449.