Little Rock Night Club Shooting

Seventeen people have been confirmed shot and an unknown number injured in a shooting in downtown Little Rock at Power Ultra Lounge.

Nine victims are reported to be receiving treatment at UAMS. Mark Lowman with Baptist Health tells us that three victims were taken to its North Little Rock hospital and six to its Little Rock hospital. Three have been treated and released. There are three gunshot victims at CHI St. Vincent. Two are reported to be stable and one critical.

According to police, the youngest victim is 16-years-old.

Police said, “We do not believe was an active shooter or terror related incident. It appears to have been a dispute at a concert”.

The shooting occurred during a performance by a group from Memphis.

“My thoughts and prayers are with all 17 victims who were injured overnight at the Power Ultra Lounge in Little Rock, and I am grateful for the first responders who saved multiple lives,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “Today, we all woke to the tragic news that this senseless act of violence occurred right in the heart of our capital city. As state and community leaders, it is our responsibility to encourage a civil, peaceful discourse and that violence can never be the solution to solve our differences. As the chief law enforcement officer, I stand ready to assist the Little Rock Police Department as they continue their investigation and we work together to reduce crime in our communities,” – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

TIMELINE OF SHOOTING

(AP) – The Latest on a shooting at a Little Rock nightclub (all times CT):

7:10 a.m.

Police have cordoned off a block in downtown Little Rock as officers investigate a shooting at a downtown nightclub that left at least 17 people injured.

Police say the shooting happened early Saturday at the Power Ultra Lounge. The club’s Facebook page says Friday’s night show featured the artist Finese 2Tymes, and a promotional poster showed a man pointing what appears to be a gun at the camera.

The shootings happened after a week of multiple drive-by shootings in Little Rock, though there’s no indication they are connected.

Rada Bunch was outside the club early Saturday. She said she had been told through a friend that her son had been at the club and may have been shot. She’s received little information about the incident

Bunch told the AP: “I’m sick of all the killing and I’m tired of all the shooting, the kids getting hurt.”

6:20 a.m.

Little Rock Police say they are investigating a shooting at an Arkansas nightclub that left at least 17 people injured.

Little Rock police chief Kenton Buckner told KTHV that the shooting early Saturday morning at the Power Ultra Lounge appears to have happened following “some sort of dispute broke out between people inside.”

Police say via Twitter that all 17 victims, some of whom suffered injuries, while fleeing, are alive and one victim who was previously listed in critical condition is now stable

Police say they do not “believe this incident was an active shooter or terror related incident.”

2:28 a.m.

Police got the initial call to 220 West Louisiana, according to the dispatch log.