Guns banned on public college campuses in GA

ATLANTA (AP) – Dozens of new laws are now in effect in Georgia, including an end to a ban on guns on the state’s public college campuses.

Gov. Nathan Deal signed 275 measures into law after the General Assembly adjourned at the end of March. More than 100 of them take effect with the July 1 start of Georgia’s new financial year.

The change to gun policy won’t come with new signage or weapons storage lockers, but campuses began holding events this summer to prepare faculty.

Other changes taking effect this month include tougher sentencing requirements for people convicted of assaulting law enforcement officers and an effort to improve schools that have routinely struggled to meet student performance standards.