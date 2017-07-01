Follow Up: Rescue helps pets reunite with Ft. Stewart soldier deployed

ATLANTA, Ga (WSAV) – We brought you this story back in June of a Fort Stewart soldier trying to bring his fur-family with him for his deployment.

We are happy to announce Sergeant 1st class Brandon Williams welcomed his two little girls to his new home in Germany this weekend. Tabby Tales Rescue had an anonymous volunteer see our story and offered to fly the two cats with them to Munich.

“It’s just very endearing to be able to be a part of something to help somebody out who really just wanted the help and didn’t know what to do and it’s an opportunity for us to say thank you to someone who is serving our country,” says founder of the rescue group Vanessa Lewallen.

Sgt. Williams and the cats will be on a three-year tour in Europe.