Follow Up: Rescue helps pets reunite with Ft. Stewart soldier deployed

andrew james wsav news 3 reporter By Published:
Courtesy Tabby Tales

ATLANTA, Ga (WSAV) – We brought you this story back in June of a Fort Stewart soldier trying to bring his fur-family with him for his deployment.

We are happy to announce Sergeant 1st class Brandon Williams welcomed his two little girls to his new home in Germany this weekend. Tabby Tales Rescue had an anonymous volunteer see our story and offered to fly the two cats with them to Munich.

“It’s just very endearing to be able to be a part of something to help somebody out who really just wanted the help and didn’t know what to do and it’s an opportunity for us to say thank you to someone who is serving our country,” says founder of the rescue group Vanessa Lewallen.

Sgt. Williams and the cats will be on a three-year tour in Europe.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s