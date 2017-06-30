Watch Live: Trump, South Korean President deliver joint statements

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – President Trump welcomes South Korean President Moon Jae-in to the White House, where they will make statements to the media from the Rose Garden at 11:15 a.m.

Earlier today, President Trump said the United States is negotiating a new trade deal with South Korea. While welcoming South Korean President to the White House on Friday, Trump said: “We want something that will be very good for the American worker.”

The president said they discussed North Korea and trade over dinner Thursday night. Trump said: “We are renegotiating a trade deal right now as we speak with South Korea and hopefully it will be an equitable deal, it will be a fair deal for both parties.”

He has called the existing trade deal bad for U.S. workers. Moon says his presidential election in South Korea was to reconfirm a strong trade alliance with the U.S.