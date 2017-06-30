US 80 resurfacing project to begin on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — A $1.6 million resurfacing project will begin July 10 on US 80/SR 26 on Tybee Island.

Carroll and Carroll will perform milling and inlay operations, then striping on the roadway. The project is expected to be complete within 90 days.

Work will be done on the 4.3-mile long portion of US 80, including the area west of Lazaretto Creek Bridge, ending east of Tybrisa Street.

The roadway project will be conducted Monday through Thursday, except during commute hours of 6 a.m. through 9 a.m. westbound and 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. eastbound.

Weekend work is restricted from 5 a.m. Friday until 9 p.m. Sunday.

The Georgia Department of Transportation encourages drivers to take the following steps when approaching a work zone:

  1. slow down
  2. allow extra distance between vehicles
  3. read signs
  4. obey road crew flaggers
  5. expect the unexpected

For updated information about travel conditions on Georgia’s interstates and state routes, call 511 or consult www.511ga.org before heading out.

