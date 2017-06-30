Trump travel ban takes effect for six countries

(NBC News) – Lawyers camped out this morning in some of the nation’s largest airports to help immigrants who may be blocked from coming into the United States.

President Trump’s travel ban has been in effect just a few hours now, and it’s already being dragged back into court.

Pro-immigration advocates sending armies of lawyers into airports to deal with President Trump’s travel ban head on.

With a temporary OK from the U.S. Supreme Court, the ban against travelers from six majority-Muslim countries went into effect last night.

Now travelers and refugees list prove a “bona fide relationship with someone in the U.S. to be allowed in.

The Trump Administration defines that as a parent, child, spouse, sibling, and some in-laws.

Other extended family members are excluded. “I’m separated by my nephew. They’re living in a war zone, unsafe conditions,” said NYC Resident Widad Hassan.

In Washington, there’s plenty of response to President Trump’s latest tweet against the media –

This pointed attack at MSNBC Morning Joe hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brezinski. “Obviously, I don’t see that as an appropriate comment,” said House Speaker Paul Ryan, (R) Wisconsin.

“The President of the United States should be modeling the best behavior he should be an example for children,” said Senator Susan Collins, (R) Maine.

The White House defended it. “When the President gets hit he’s going to hit back harder,” said Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

President Trump under fire from the media, with his travel ban in effect — and back in court.

The Justice Department has until Monday to respond.