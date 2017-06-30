Special needs residents urged to apply for evacuation registry before it’s too late

(SAVANNAH) The 2017 hurricane season is here. Public health and Chatham Emergency Management (CEMA) officials strongly encourage residents in Chatham County who may have functional, access, or medical needs and no way to evacuate if a storm is coming to register with the health department.

The Functional, Access, and Medical Needs Registry is made up of residents who may require transport and medical assistance during a hurricane evacuation and have no other resources such as family, friends, neighbors, or church members to help them if they need to evacuate. Residents must apply to be on the Registry and are encouraged to register now. The application and protected health information authorization form can be downloaded at gachd.org/registry. Residents can also call 912-691-7443 for more information.

CEMA and the Chatham County Health Department have released a video on the Functional, Access and Medical Needs registry that will explain many of the questions associated with the program. The video can be viewed on the CEMA and Chatham County Health Department websites.

http://gachd.org/registry

https://www.facebook.com/ChathamEMA/