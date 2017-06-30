South Carolina venue to offer eclipse weddings

BELTON, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina wedding venue is trying to attract couples to tie the knot during the upcoming solar eclipse.

The Greenville News reports that on Aug. 21 a total solar eclipse will follow a line of totality across the continental U.S. from Oregon to South Carolina. Certain areas in South Carolina are projected to be great viewing locations for the phenomenon. Blue Jar Barn in Belton is promising to host eclipse weddings during the event.

The venue says it will facilitate marriage ceremonies in the roughly two-and-a-half minutes of darkness during the eclipse. The barn will provide a minister and photography, and concessions will be sold.

The cost for an eclipse wedding is $300.

Those looking to view the eclipse from the venue sans wedding can do so for $10.

