Round-up of local July 4th events

July 1

Red, White & Brews 4th of July Bar Crawl. Gather your friends, rock your red, white and blue and get ready for a day full of Star Spangled shenanigans and festivities with thousands of your closest friends! Crawl kicks off at Pour Larry’s, 206 West St. Julian St. Event is July 1 from 4-11 p.m

City of Richmond Hill Celebrates the Red, White and Blue. This free, family-friendly event at J.F. Gregory Park, 532 Cedar St. Event is July 1 at 5-9:30 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

Coastal Heritage Society. “A Family Fourth” and “Century of Sentries: The American Revolution.” Takes place on July 1-July 4 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. “A Family Fourth” will be held at Georgia State Railroad Museum, Savannah Children’s Museum and Savannah History Museum. “Century of Sentries” will be held at Old Fort Jackson. Tickets are available for the cost of general admission to each museum and are FREE for members. Consider a See 3 Pass for savings.

July 3

Independence Day Celebration at Hunter Army Airfield. Celebrate Independence Day with the 3rd Infantry Division on Hunter Army Airfield’s Family Day Field! Event will include a Salute to the Nation, a performance by the 3rd ID Band and Fireworks! The event is free and the public is welcome to attend. Event takes place at July 3 at 8:30 p.m.

July 4

Fleet Feet hosts a free fun run–Watermelon Crawl–at Lake Mayer. The event features a 6 mile loop and an 8 mile loop. After the run, lots of watermelon will be provided for you! Event is July 4 from 7-10 a.m.

Independence Day Celebration at Fort Stewart’s Cottrell Field. Celebrate Independence Day with the 3rd Infantry Division on 4 July at Cottrell Field! Event will include a Salute to the Nation, performance by the 3rd ID Band & Fireworks! Event is Free & the Public is Welcome! Event is July 4 at 8:30 p.m.

4th of July Fireworks on the River. Hosted by Savannah Waterfront Association, the event features live music and entertainment. Event is July 4 from 9:30-10 p.m.

Fourth of July Parking at Savannah International Trade & Convention Center. Parking for the annual Fourth of July downtown fireworks show will be available at the Savannah International Trade & Convention Center Hutchinson Island on July 4. The Center’s Main Parking Lot will be open for parking from 3-11 p.m. only on July 4 for $10 per vehicle. Military personnel park free with military ID. The building will be closed. Portable toilets will be available in the main parking lot and adjacent Bryan Square. Trade Center parking lots are intended for parking purposes only.

Independence Day Fireworks on Tybee Island: Celebrate Independence Day on the beach and view the spectacular fireworks display. Event is July 4 from 9:15-10 p.m.

July 4, 5-10 p.m. Firecracker Fest & July 4th Celebration at Mill Creek Regional Park in Statesboro. Celebrate our nation’s independence with the family at Mill Creek Park. There’s plenty to do including games, contest, live music and spectacular fireworks

Independence Day On Jekyll Island. Celebrate the 4th of July holiday on Jekyll Island. Bring your friends and family for a day or the weekend and participate in Jekyll Island’s patriotic fun. Free Admission. Parade starts at 9 a.m. Red,White & Bound at Beach Village noon-6 p.m. Fireworks at Golden Isles around 9 p.m.

4th of July Celebration & Fireworks at the Sands of Port Royal. Hosted by the Town of Port Royal and Historic Port Royal Foundation 5 p.m. till after fireworks display ends. Hamburgers, hot dogs, face painting, jump castles and much more – including the Marine Band.

Hilton Head Island 4th of July Fireworks at Harbour Town. Celebrate the fourth with a variety of festivities. Children’s activities, live music, food and beverage will be available as well as the fireworks display. The fireworks will begin about 9:15 p.m. (dusk) from a barge in Calibogue Sound. There is a $6 gate fee to enter the resort (unless you are a resident or guest staying on the resort) and a free shuttle service will be offered between Harbour Town and various parking lots in the Sea Pines Resort. No coolers. More info at seapines.com.

Bluffton. HarbourFest Fireworks at Shelter Cove Harbour. Event is from 6-9 p.m. Free admission and parking. For full details of all the events and entertainment, go to sheltercoveharbourfest.com.

The 32nd Annual Hilton Head Firecracker 5K will be held on July 4 at 8 a.m. from Shelter Cove Community Park. All ages welcome. Sorry no pets, strollers or baby joggers. For additional information please visit www.bearfootsports.com or contact Bear Foot Sports at 843-757-8520.

Parris Island will host an Independence Day celebration on July 4. The celebration is free and open to the public, and it will include performances by the Parris Island Marine Band beginning at 6:30 p.m., as well as fireworks beginning at approximately 9:20 p.m. This family-friendly event will also feature a free kids fun zone. Visitors for this event will not be allowed on base before 5 p.m., and all visitors should follow the signs and use the right-most lane when approaching the main gate area.

Fort Morris Celebrates Independence Day. On July 4, 2017 from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m., Ft. Morris State Historic Site is hosting its annual FREE Independence Day Colonial Faire. The event is FREE to the public and is sponsored by the Liberty County Visitors Bureau, City of Flemington and the Friends of Fort Morris. Fort Morris is located 7 miles east of I-95, exit 76, near Midway, Ga. Follow the brown Liberty Trail signs. For more information contact 912-884-5999.