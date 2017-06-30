Plans for Tax-Free Weekend?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A big surprise for Georgia after state lawmakers decide there will be no tax-free weekend at the end of the summer.

The tax-free weekend was originally scheduled for July 29-30. Many shoppers expected to use this weekend to get school supplies, uniforms, electronics, clothing, and shoes.

Many shoppers were unaware of the decision. “I’m really surprised. I really am,” says Eva Goldberg as she hears the news for the first time.

Aside from surprise, they are left searching for a new way to cut costs before heading back-to-school.

Some think online shopping may be a better option, but there still isn’t a way to avoid shipping charges.

“My daughter will be entering pre-k, so we planned on getting her a whole bunch of new clothes but we may have to go elsewhere,” Riki Hill, mother of two, said.

But Georgia is not the only state that is not participating, neither is Rhode Island or Massachusetts.

According to Georgia Budget researchers, the weekend causes a loss of more than $70 Million in state and local revenue.

Georgia lawmakers say that no tax-free weekend this year will save the state tens of millions of dollars. But it causes shoppers to spend an extra ten dollars or so to get what they want.

However, that extra money may need to go in their gas tanks since tax-free weekend will take place in neighboring states like Florida (Aug. 4-6), South Carolina (Aug. 4-6), Alabama (July 21-23) and Tennessee (July 28-30).

In order to keep business flowing on the annual weekend, some local retailers are providing gift cards and discounts instead.