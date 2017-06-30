Our Hometown: SSU Media High hosts closing ceremony recognizing students work in community

You’re invited to help SSU Media High students celebrate the work that they’ve completed this summer.

Join them for their Community Spotlight Reception, Friday, June 30, beginning at 1 pm in the Social Science Building Gallery on the campus of Savannah State University.

Britain Ray, a multimedia reporter at Savannah Morning News, will present the keynote address.

Jabari Courtney and Madison Lambert, two high school students, will also talk about their experiences learning about reporting, writing and capturing photos and videos with top-notch professionals.

The students, ages 14 to 17, created original multimedia stories they covered other camps, city life and cultural events.

You can find student work and more at: ssumediahigh.com.