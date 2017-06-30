Our Hometown: HVJ Pin Poin Alumni host Lowcountry Boil July 1

Attention all Warriors!

Just in time for the Fourth of July weekend… the HVJ Pin Point Alumni are sponsoring a Low Country Boil this Saturday, July 1, at 9914 Pin Point Road.

Come out and enjoy lots of fun and laughter with your fellow Warriors.

A Deejay will be on hand for your musical entertainment.

Bring your folding chairs, your coolers and your appetite.

The free event begins at 5 pm and lasts until… because, ‘It’s a Warrior Thing.”

For more information, contact Henri Cruse at: (713) 585-6112 or Gary Crawford at (912) 604-9744.