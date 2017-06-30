News 3 Investigates: Man who claims excessive force has filed 27 federal lawsuits in last 8 years

He claims he was badly beaten by a sheriff’s deputy who was ‘angry” and used excessive force.

Anthony Oliver’s own body camera shows what happened January 23, 2017.

But the video only tells part of the story about Oliver. He’s a man News 3 found out has filed 27 different federal lawsuits in the last 8 years. And a man who’s claims don’t always add up.

“Once I was down on the ground a probation officer came and kicked me in the right rib cage and then they jumped on top of me,” said Anthony Oliver.

Anthony Oliver says he was subjected to “excessive force” by Chatham County Sheriff’s back in January while Effingham County Sheriff’s stood by and watched.

He filed a lawsuit against both Effingham and Chatham County Sheriff’s and Chatham County Sheriff’s Investigator Frank Rollins who Oliver claims beat him.

This isn’t Anthony Allen Oliver’s first time accusing officers of a crime.

He has filed a total of 27 different federal lawsuits.

One against the county of Los Angeles for false arrest. Against the city of Oceanside, California for violating his civil rights. Against the California Highway Patrol and the California Department of Corrections as well as Men’s Wearhouse and T-mobile.

“How many federal lawsuits have you filed?”

“Three,” said Oliver.

“By my count on there I saw 20 or more.”

“No sir”

Oliver claims he settled his “three” lawsuits not for cash but for changes in policy for those departments.

What about those “extreme” injuries Oliver suffered in this beating?

“You said you had an extreme abrasion on your face and two broken teeth,” said Oliver. “I looked at the mugshot and you didnt look nearly as bad as you were claiming.”

“Not at the beginning I wasn’t in that bad shape. But in time the whole face swelled up. That’s noticed on the doctors report”

Oliver also told me this about what happened to Frank Rollins after this incident.

“As soon as the Sheriff was served with the lawsuit was filed, at that point the US Marshals and Sheriff Wilcher has sent Rollins home for approximately for a week and a half and once internal affairs got involved they reassigned him to the courthouse,” said Oliver.

But News 3 talked to U.S. Marshals and Chatham County Sheriff’s who say Rollins was “never” suspended from the Marshal’s or the Sheriff’s office and was only placed in the courthouse as part of a regular rotation.

Oliver is asking for punitive and compensatory damages against both Sheriff’s offices. And for federal charges to be filed against Rollins and the other deputies on scene that day.