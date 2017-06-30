Metro Police Issue Traffic and Safety Reminders for July 4th Holiday Celebration

Savannah River Street is a great place to view fireworks on July 4th

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Thousands of people are expected to pack into downtown Savannah for the big July 4th Holiday celebrations. Metro Police Officers will be out on nearly every block in an effort to keep you safe.

Starting Tuesday afternoon, police will increase traffic and foot patrols in the downtown Festival Area.

The fireworks show begins at 9:30 Tuesday night, so expect major traffic headaches downtown.

Police suggest when leaving the celebration, try to avoid MLK Jr. Blvd.

It’s expected to be the busiest road Tuesday night — take Whitaker, Price or Bay Streets instead.

Officers will also patrol Hutchinson Island in greater force this year to help with traffic flow.

Police are also reminding everyone to be aware of your surroundings.

“We are aware as a department of the national and international trends right now with violence to different events and we do have a plan in place,” says Sgt. Eddie Grant, Special Events Coordinator with SCMPD.

Police say remember, celebratory gunfire is illegal in the city of Savannah. Also, the city’s curfew is still in effect.

If you’re 16 and under, you must be off the streets by 11 p.m., unless you’re with an adult.

