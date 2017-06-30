Local veterans honored as a part of Senior Independence Day

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. – As the nation prepares to celebrate The United States’ 241st birthday on Tuesday, local veterans were honored across the Coastal Empire for their patriotism and service in the military.

Senior Citizens Inc. hosted its inaugural Senior Independence Day in Long and Chatham Counties. The day was meant as an encouragement for senior citizens still able to live on their own.

On Friday, dozens gathered in senior centers to watch their friends and loved ones be honored for their service.

In Port Wentworth, more than 40 gathered at the Ed Young Senior Center as several veterans for thanked publicly for their time in the service.

“It’s an opportunity to try to make it up for the losses they suffered for not being recognized,” Retired Colonel Jim Vejar said. Vejar presented veterans with certificated and a handshake for their time-serving in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam.

One of those honored was Vienna Copeland who worked in four different branches during her 40 years of service.

“Celebrate the veterans because a lot of times if it wasn’t for veterans there wouldn’t be a lot of things in our world today,” Copeland said.

CSI said they plan on hosting Senior Independence Day again on June 30th next year.