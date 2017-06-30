Local library to offer free programs & special glasses for solar eclipse

By Published: Updated:
(NASA/SDO via AP)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Live Oak Public Libraries will hold several special events to educate and prepare the community for the solar eclipse in August.

Children of all ages will have the opportunity to learn the science behind the eclipse and may be able to receive a free pair of glasses to protect their eyes during solar viewing.

Take a look at the list below to see when an event is being held at your local library.

Learn the science behind the eclipse and tips on safe viewing:

  • Tuesday, August 15, 4:00PM – Midway-Riceboro Library
  • Tuesday, August 15, 4:30PM – Port City Library
  • Wednesday, August 16, 4:00PM – Hinesville Library

Find out more about the eclipse and make a pinhole projector:

  • Saturday, August 19, 10:30AM – Islands Library

Attend educational programs and get a free pair of eclipse glasses!

  • Monday, August 14, 4:00PM – Bull Street Library
  • Thursday, August 17, 4:00PM – Southwest Chatham Library
  • Saturday, August 19, 3:00PM – Springfield Library
  • Monday, August 21, 2:00PM – Garden City Library

For more information visit the Live Oak Public Libraries website here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s