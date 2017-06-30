Local library to offer free programs & special glasses for solar eclipse

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Live Oak Public Libraries will hold several special events to educate and prepare the community for the solar eclipse in August.

Children of all ages will have the opportunity to learn the science behind the eclipse and may be able to receive a free pair of glasses to protect their eyes during solar viewing.

Take a look at the list below to see when an event is being held at your local library.

Learn the science behind the eclipse and tips on safe viewing:

Tuesday, August 15, 4:00PM – Midway-Riceboro Library

Tuesday, August 15, 4:30PM – Port City Library

Wednesday, August 16, 4:00PM – Hinesville Library

Find out more about the eclipse and make a pinhole projector:

Saturday, August 19, 10:30AM – Islands Library

Attend educational programs and get a free pair of eclipse glasses!

Monday, August 14, 4:00PM – Bull Street Library

Thursday, August 17, 4:00PM – Southwest Chatham Library

Saturday, August 19, 3:00PM – Springfield Library

Monday, August 21, 2:00PM – Garden City Library

For more information visit the Live Oak Public Libraries website here.