Fort Pulaski returns with Fourth of July celebration

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Fort Pulaski National Monument returns in time to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday after an EF2 tornado caused damage to the park.

“While we have been challenged by Hurricane Matthew and the tornado, our staff has shown great resilience and dedication,” said Superintendent Melissa Memory. “We are elated to welcome visitors back to the park in time to celebrate the Independence Day holiday with us.”

On Tuesday, July 4 you can join park and staff volunteers at the newly restored National Park for an action packed day for the whole family.

Visitors can explore historic Fort Pulaski with a park ranger or take a hike along the Lighthouse Trail. There will be cannon demonstrations performed by staff and volunteers dressed as soldiers of the American Civil War.

Take a look at the full 4th of July schedule for Fort Pulaski:

10:00 a.m. Guided Fort Tour

11:00 a.m. Cannon Demonstration

11:30 a.m. Baseball and Fort Pulaski: An interactive program

1:00 p.m. Cannon Demonstration

2:00 p.m. Guided Fort Tour

3:00 p.m. Cannon Demonstration

Children’s Activites in the Fort: 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. 12:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.



For more information on Fort Pulaski National Monument, call (912) 786-8182 or visit their website here.