Fort Pulaski recovers from two natural disasters in one year

FORT PULASKI, Ga. (WSAV) – “Mother Nature is very impressive… we just hope that we get a break for a while,” said Joel Cadoff, Chief of Interpretation, Education, & Volunteers at Fort Pulaski National Monument.

Last October, Hurricane Matthew devastated Fort Pulaski National Park. Eight months later, a tornado touched down. It damaged the Visitors Center, tore the roof off the bathrooms, and ripped up more than a hundred trees.

“We were very lucky that it happened after hours,” said Cadoff, “If it was just an hour earlier maybe an hour and a half you know standing here I wouldn’t even want to think about what we would be talking about right now.”

On average, the Fort Pulaski National Monument sees about 400,000 visitors a year.

“It was primarily here to defend the Port of Savannah which in the 19th century” said Cadoff, “It is arguably the most important city in the state

But despite all of the threats it’s faced in past centuries, including two just this year, the fort still stands.

“Standing on top of the fort, kind of looking at the path of the tornado – and realizing the severity of the situation and realizing that a month later we’re open, it still amazing my mind,” Cadoff said.

Just in time to celebrate America’s birthday…

“That’s why we do what we do. That’s why we love our jobs… we want to be open. We have so many stories to tell our visitors from Savannah and the local area, and really from across the world,” he said.

On Tuesday, July 4 you can join park and staff volunteers at the newly restored National Park for an action packed day for the whole family.

Visitors can explore historic Fort Pulaski with a park ranger or take a hike along the Lighthouse Trail. There will be cannon demonstrations performed by staff and volunteers dressed as soldiers of the American Civil War.

Take a look at the full 4th of July schedule for Fort Pulaski:

10:00 a.m. Guided Fort Tour

11:00 a.m. Cannon Demonstration

11:30 a.m. Baseball and Fort Pulaski: An interactive program

1:00 p.m. Cannon Demonstration

2:00 p.m. Guided Fort Tour

3:00 p.m. Cannon Demonstration

Children’s Activites in the Fort: 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. 12:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.



For more information on Fort Pulaski National Monument, call (912) 786-8182 or visit their website here.