Fireworks: What’s Legal In Georgia?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Fourth of July is near and many people in Georgia will be getting ready for an evening of fireworks.

Before heading out to the fireworks stand, be sure you know what is legal in your state.

According to an article on Georgia.gov, tested and regulated by the Product Safety Commission (CPSC), consumer fireworks are legal under federal law. Fireworks must meet certain criteria regarding composition, quantity and stability of pyrotechnic material to qualify as “consumer fireworks.” Any other fireworks are classified as professional (display) fireworks and require a federal license to purchase and use them.

What Fireworks Can You Buy In Georgia?

In Georgia, all fireworks classified as DOT 1.4G (consumer fireworks) are legal to purchase and use as stated in the Georgia General Assembly House Bill 727.Consumer fireworks you can legally buy in retail stores across Georgia include:

Bottle Rockets

Sky Rockets

Roman Candles

Firecrackers

Sparklers

Smoke and Punk

Fountains

Missiles

Novelties

Crackle and Strobe

Parachutes

Wheels and Spinners

Sky Flyers

Display Shells

Aerial Items (Cakes)

Who Can Buy Consumer Fireworks in Georgia?

You have to be 18 years old or older to buy fireworks.

While the law doesn’t stipulate an exact age for igniting them, keep in mind that the majority of injuries happen to kids under the age of 16.

It is illegal to light fireworks under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

When Can You Light Fireworks in Georgia?

Since the Fourth of July is considered a holiday, you can light fireworks until midnight, but any other day of the year (expect for New Year’s Eve) the cutoff time is 9 p.m.

Where Can You Light Fireworks in Georgia?

While it may be legal to set off fireworks at your home, check to see what the laws are for your particular neighborhood.

Private communities like HOAs, condos or apartment complexes may not allow fireworks at all. Others may allow only a designated spot for lighting fireworks like a parking lot, field or a pool area.

Georgia has some places where fireworks are banned.

Do not light fireworks on roads or highways.

It is also illegal to light fireworks within 100 yards of a:

Hospital

Nursing home

Prison

Nuclear power plant

Gas station or refinery