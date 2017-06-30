Feds will now target relatives who smuggled in children

FILE - This June 18, 2014, file photo shows U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents work at a processing facility in Brownsville,Texas. A new "surge initiative" aims to identify and arrest the adult sponsors of unaccompanied minors who paid coyotes or other smuggling operations to bring young people across the U.S. border, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials confirmed Thursday, June 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, Pool, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – The Trump administration is planning to arrest parents and other relatives who authorities believe smuggled their children into the United States.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials say a new “surge initiative” aims to dismantle human smuggling operations, including identifying and arresting the adult sponsors of unaccompanied minors who paid smugglers to bring the children across the U.S. border.

Immigrant advocates say the effort will send a wave of fear through vulnerable communities. They say arresting parents and other caregivers will mean migrant children instead will be placed in foster care or costly detention centers.

The move marks a sharp departure from policies in place under the Obama administration, during which time nearly 170,000 children fleeing violence in Central America crossed the border and were placed with sponsors in communities nationwide.

