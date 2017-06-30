Excellence in education: Local teacher shares message of hope, mission, and purpose in GPB campaign

Savannah Chatham County Public Schools teacher Bynikini Frazier is inspiring other educators throughout the state with her message of hope, mission, and purpose.

Georgia Public Broadcasting is sharing her experience through its Innovation in Teaching Competition.

The program recognizes excellent educators from across the state. These teachers represent a variety of grade levels and use a variety of innovative strategies, from applied learning to differentiated small group instruction to creative classroom management techniques.

Click the ‘play’ button to watch her interview with us.

More on Bynikini Frazier and GPB’s Innovation in Teaching Competition can found in the following links:

http://www.gpb.org/innovation-in-teaching/bringing-vocabulary-life-using-our-words-help-homeless-children

http://www.gpb.org/innovation-in-teaching