Deep Center hosts East Side Block Party to celebrate community, history, and culture

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published: Updated:
Photo Credit: John Alexander

It’s an award winning organization that provides free, fun, and rigorous writing workshops for public school students.

Deep Center connect kids with writing mentors—local authors, poets, and journalists—to help them share their stories.

This weekend, the organization’s Block by Block program is hosting a free event to celebrate the power of Savannah’s east side community, history, and culture.

Watch our interview with Deep Center’s Block by Block director, Keith Miller, Jr. and author and poet, Antwon Evans.

Learn more about Block by Block here:

Click the ‘play’ button in the video box to see Deep Center’s Antwon Evans perform his piece, ‘Get Deep in the Shade.’

