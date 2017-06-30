Check out this week’s Perfect Pets

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet Timmy and Turner! These 3-year-old bonded pair of kitties look like mini lions, but are more content roaming around the living room. They are a little shy, but once you give them both a good pet, they’ll be like puddy in your lap.

.

Bring these handsome gentlemen home today!… You can find them at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah on Sallie Mood Drive. They’re open Tuesday through Sunday. You can find more information on their website at Humanesocietysav.org

Meet Koba! He’s a 2-year-old pooch who’s brindle coloring has volunteers at the Human Society swooning.

He loves being around you and your family, and surprisingly–your family cat! He does, however, like to be the only boy dog around the house, but is happy with other female dogs. When he isn’t showing off his colors, he’s chasing his favorite ball!

Add Maxy to your family today! She’s a loveable lab mix who loves big yards to run around in! This bullet of a pup is house-trained, crate trained and she’s only a year old, so there is enough time to teach her tons of tricks! Plus, she’s good with other dogs!

You can find her at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah.

You can find more information on their website at humanesocietysav.org.