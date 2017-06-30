Back to School: No tax-free weekend this year for Georgia

Parents will have to spend a little more money when buying back to school items this year because Georgia’s back-to-school sales tax-free weekend is not happening.

According to the Georgia Department of Revenue, state lawmakers did not pass legislation this year allowing a sales tax-free weekend.

The annual tax-free weekend allowed families and teachers to save money while purchasing school supplies.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the tax-free weekend eliminated more than $70 million in state and local tax revenue.

Georgia’s neighboring states are still holding their back-to-school tax-free weekends. Alabama’s tax-free weekend is July 21-23. Florida and South Carolina are both having their tax-free weekend August 4-6, and Tennessee’s tax-free weekend is July 28-30.