Woman dies after car crash on President Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (SCMPD) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police officers responded to a report of a crash near the intersection of President Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, at approximately 5:30 p.m. on June 28

One car was traveling west on President Street, approaching Pennsylvania Avenue. The second car was traveling south on Pennsylvania Avenue, through its intersection with President Street.

As the westbound car approached its respective red light, the driver reportedly looked down at their GPS. When the driver looked back at the roadway, their car was entering the intersection. The westbound driver stated they were unable to stop in time to avoid a collision with the southbound vehicle.

At the time of the crash, all injuries appeared minor. The passenger in the southbound car, Louise Wright, 59, later died at the hospital for reasons that are undetermined at this time.

The Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) responded to the scene. This investigation is ongoing.