Wildfires roast West Coast

(NBC News) – Fire teams across the Western United States have spent another day battling more than 20 wildfires across seven states.

Hundreds of families have been evacuated, thousands of acres are torched, and the flames are still burning out of control.

“The area that is burning has been sort of our worst nightmare,” said Chief Pete Gordon of the Prescott National Forest Fire Department.

Firefighters are working around the clock battling not only the flames but also brutal heatwaves and gusting winds.