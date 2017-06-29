Wildfires roast West Coast

By Published:

(NBC News) – Fire teams across the Western United States have spent another day battling more than 20 wildfires across seven states.

Hundreds of families have been evacuated, thousands of acres are torched, and the flames are still burning out of control.

“The area that is burning has been sort of our worst nightmare,” said Chief Pete Gordon of the Prescott National Forest Fire Department.

Firefighters are working around the clock battling not only the flames but also brutal heatwaves and gusting winds.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s