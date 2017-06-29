Video Wrap-Up: Winner of St. Jude Dream Home announced; event raises $605,800

By Published:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – In case you missed the excitement last night, the winner of the St. Jude Dream Home giveaway was announced. Bridget Townsend of Midway, Georgia was the night’s big winner.

WSAV will meet up with Townsend this morning as she sees the home for the first time.

Another big announcement was the final tally of money raised. The contest raised more than $605,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

WSAV and Mungo Homes are the sponsors for the 2017 Dream Home to benefit St. Jude Research Hospital. The home is valued at more than $400,000.

