US pushes for tighter security at airports

(NBC News) – International travelers flying to the United States will soon see stepped up security measures at airports around the world.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly announced the changes Wednesday.

The enhanced security will be phased in over the coming months and will require airlines flying into the U.S. to meet the standards at 280 international airports.

Intelligence suggests terrorists are seeking to target the aviation sector.

“The threat has not diminished. In fact I am concerned we are seeing renewed interest on the part of terrorist groups to go after aviation sector from bombing aircraft to attacking airports on the ground as you saw in Brussels and Istanbul,” Kelly said.

The enhanced security could lead to a lifting of a ban on laptops and other personal electronic devices on flights from ten airports in the Middle East and Africa.

If airlines meet the requirements the ban on devices from the cabin would be lifted. However, for airlines that don’t comply further restrictions would be ordered.

