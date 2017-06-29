SC group ready to aid Matthew victims, seeks volunteers

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Palmetto Disaster Recovery, a group whose purpose is to conduct a disaster case management program for SC, was in the Lowcountry Thursday to meet with residents still in need.

The group serves residents who own or live in one of the 24 FEMA Individual Assistance declared counties, which includes Beaufort, Jasper, Colleton, and Hampton counties.

In many cases, residents are still struggling through the effects of the storm because they were denied by FEMA, didn’t receive enough funding for repairs or simply didn’t apply.

If you still need help after the storm, contact 1-888-860-7137 or contact@palmettodisasterrecovery.com.

The group is also looking for faith-based groups willing to donate skilled labor or funds to help with some of the projects.

“I’m just convinced that right here in South Carolina we have faith-based organizations that are willing to help out- they just don’t know that the people need them,” Carolyn Johnson with the Palmetto Disaster Recovery said.