Samsung to invest $380M in SC, creating over 900 jobs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) — Samsung is investing $380 million in a new facility to manufacture new appliances. This investment expected to create more than 900 jobs over the next three years.

“With this investment, Samsung is reaffirming its commitment to expanding its U.S. operations and deepening our connection to its American consumers, engineers, and innovators who are driving global trends in consumer electronics,” said Tim Baxter, Samsung Electronics America President, and CEO.

The company will be establishing the production site in Newberry County, South Carolina, where the former Caterpillar plant used to be.

An event was held Wednesday in Newberry to celebrate the announcement.

Samsung says some of the premium home appliances that will be created there include washing machines.

The company already operates a call center in Greenville County, which employs 800 people.

Governor Henry McMaster believes this project will change the very fabric of the rural community.

“Samsung’s decision to invest in South Carolina and create nearly 1,000 new jobs here is one that will change the very fabric of the Newberry community,” says McMasters. “We are excited to know that Samsung will now be an important partner in ushering in an unprecedented period of economic growth and prosperity in our State.”

Manufacturing is expected to begin in early 2018.