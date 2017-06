SAVANNAH – Four contestants competed for the title of Miss Riverview Health and Rehabilitation Center.

In its 17th successful year, these ladies showed us “Age Ain’t Nothin’ but a Number” as they confidently shared their stories and talents with us!

Our very own Courtney Cole was the emcee and enjoyed herself as much as the contestants.

This year’s winner is Kathryn Hinely. She tells us she is 39, going on 67. Congratulations!