Our Hometown: Rape Crisis Center hosts 4th annual Male Role Call June 30

Calling all males ages 14 to 19!

The Rape Crisis Center is hosting its 4th Annual Male “Role” Call– a prevention education and awareness program designed to target young men.

The goal of the 4 hour program is to promote healthy relationships, encourage bystander intervention and warn of the pitfalls of peer pressure, as they enter high school and college.

Male Role Call is presented in an effort to avert sexual violence and ultimately promote an understanding of the law as it relates to consent.

Some session topics include: consent and the law, sexting, masculinity, healthy relationships, and responsible sexual behavior.

The program will take place this Friday, June 30, from 9 to 1 p.m. at 2415 E DeRenne Ave- the former Savannah Christian Preparatory School.

RCC will also offer free sports physicals and for all participants.

Lunch and snacks will be provided, along with a chance to win door prizes.

The program is free and open to the public.

For more information and to register, call 233-3000 or e-mail prevention@rccsav.org.