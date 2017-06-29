Oglethorpe Driving Club to host Coffee & Cars Fundraiser for Bethesda Academy

SAVANNAH, Ga.

There’s a car show this holiday weekend—and you’re invited!

It’s called Coffee and Cars and it’s being hosted by the Oglethorpe Driving Club.

Classic, vintage and exotic cars will be on display at Bethesda Academy!

The group of car enthusiasts started in Savannah in 2006, and while their mission is to keep the city’s auto heritage alive and advance the sport of auto racing– this weekend the members want your help raising money for Bethesda Academy.

John Reddan and Michael Shortt of the Oglethorpe Driving Club stopped by The Bridge on Thursday to tell us why they’ve partnered up with Bethesda and what you can expect if you come check it out this weekend.

Press ‘play’ to hear the full interview.

Here are the details of the event:

Coffee and Cars

Saturday, July 1st

7:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Bethesda Academy in Savannah

Donations are welcome and all proceeds will go to Bethesda Academy.

To learn more about Bethesda Academy, click here.