New program encourages drivers to address auto recalls

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As Americans prepare to kick off summer travel season, The National Safety Council and Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles US have launched a new campaign called Check to Protect, which encourages drivers to check for an address open recalls on their vehicles.

Drivers can visit ChecktoProtect.org to access a free tool that allows them to enter their 17-digit vehicle identification number (VIN) or make and model to check for open recalls.

If a vehicle does have an open recall, a driver can get it fixed for free at a local authorized dealer.

A VIN is located on the driver’s side of the car, on the dashboard by the windshield as well as the side of the door. It is also often included in insurance documents.

According to the National Safety Council, there are currently more than 53 million—or 1 in 4—vehicles on the road with an open recall.

Savannah alone saw a 33 percent increase in the rate of open recalls since last year.

The need to address open recalls is particularly urgent as 2016 saw the sharpest increase in motor vehicle fatalities in more than 50 years.

“Recall awareness and compliance is critically important to road safety,” said Mark Chernoby, Chief Technical Compliance Officer at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.

“FCA US is proud to work with NSC to develop Check To Protect.”