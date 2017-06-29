New Georgia Law Cracks Down on First-time DUI Offenders

Savannah — (WSAV)

Just in time for the July 4th holiday, a new law goes into effect in Georgia that will target first-time DUI offenders.

Georgia Law Enforcement officers have a zero tolerance for drunk drivers, and during this upcoming holiday weekend, some drivers will find out exactly what that means.

Law Enforcement officers from across the state and members of Mothers Against Drunk Driving announced the state’s new first time offender Ignition Interlock Law.

Here’s how it works, if you’re pulled over and arrested on suspicion on drunk driving and it’s your first offense, you’ll have the option of getting an Ignition Interlock device installed in your car.

You’re allowed to drive where ever you want, but you must blow into the device each time you want your car to start. If you’re sober, the car will start.

“If you’re on the road, if you’re under the influence, we’re looking for you and we’re looking to lock you up, it’s as simple as that,” says Colonel Mark McDonough, Commissioner, Georgia Department of Public Safety.”

This new law targets first time offenders whose blood alcohol level is above point one five.

The new law begins July first.